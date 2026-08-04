Skeletal remains found in wooded area off Knights Road in Northeast Philly: police

The Brief Police found adult skeletal remains in a wooded area near the 12000 block of Knights Road on Tuesday, August 4. The race and gender of the deceased have not been determined. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death.



Police say skeletal remains of an adult were discovered in a wooded area near the 12000 block of Knights Road at about 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4.

What we know:

Officers were called to the wooded area near the 12000 block of Knights Road at approximately 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, where they found skeletal remains of an adult.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is involved in the investigation and will work to determine the identity of the deceased, the cause of death, and the manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available, according to police.

Authorities are working in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s Office to gather more information about the remains and the circumstances of the death.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known who the deceased is, their race or gender, how long the remains have been there, or the cause and manner of death.