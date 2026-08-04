Spotted lanternflies are spreading. A bipartisan bill aims to fight back

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The Brief Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick introduced a bipartisan bill focused on spotted lanternfly control. The legislation would make research into tools and treatments for the invasive pest a high federal priority. Officials say spotted lanternflies have spread to 51 Pennsylvania counties and threaten crops across the state.



Pennsylvania’s two U.S. senators are joining forces on legislation aimed at finding new ways to control spotted lanternflies and limit the invasive insect’s impact on farmers.

What the bill would do

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman and Republican Sen. Dave McCormick introduced the Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act alongside Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

The bill would add spotted lanternfly control to a list of high-priority research and extension initiatives overseen by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Under the proposal, federal grants could support the development and distribution of research-based tools and treatments designed to combat spotted lanternflies.

The legislation would also extend the authorization for those high-priority research initiatives through 2028.

Spotted Lanternfly sits on stem seen at country garden in Sangju, South Korea, on July 17, 2026. (Photo by Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Why lawmakers say action is needed

Spotted lanternflies were first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014 and have since been found in 51 counties, according to Fetterman’s office.

The invasive insects feed on a range of plants and crops, including grapevines, apples, peaches and hops.

Fetterman’s office cited studies estimating that spotted lanternflies could cost Pennsylvania’s economy as much as $324 million annually if their spread is not contained.

What the senators said

"Spotted lanternflies have ravaged crops that are critical to Pennsylvania’s economy, including grapevines, apples, peaches, hops and more," Fetterman said.

He said the bill would help protect farmers by expanding research into controlling the invasive species.

McCormick said investing in research could protect farms, strengthen Pennsylvania’s agricultural economy and improve efforts to manage spotted lanternflies.

BAYONNE, NJ - SEPTEMBER 24: Spotted lanterflies try to walk up a wall on September 24, 2022, in Bayonne, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

What's next:

The bill has been introduced in the Senate and must move through the legislative process before it could become law.

The legislation does not establish a new eradication program. Instead, it would prioritize federal grants for research and outreach focused on spotted lanternfly control.