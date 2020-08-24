Philadelphia 76ers fire Brett Brown after 7 seasons

article

The Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Brett Brown after seven seasons, the team announced Monday.

The 76ers will begin a search process for a new head coach immediately.

“I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia,” Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand said in a statement Monday. “He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances. Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction. This will be an important offseason for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship."

Brown's tenure saw the Sixers reach their lowest of lows, when they endured a 10-win season, but also had it's high point with consecutive 50 win seasons.

Had the 2019-2020 season not been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the team would have had a chance to reach 50 wins for a third consecutive season.

Advertisement

The 76ers hired Brown ahead of the 2013-2014 season after he spending roughly a decade in various positions with the San Antonio Spurs.

"In 2013, I was employed to lead one of the most dramatic rebuilds in professional sports history. In the past seven years, our players and coaches have evolved and grown, and I have deep appreciation for the 102 players I have coached. I am grateful for my coaching staffs and their dedication to our common goal, while also proud to see three of my former assistants now deservedly, NBA Head Coaches and one a major college Head Coac, Brown said in a statement. "I would also like to thank the ownership group, led by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, former GM Sam Hinkie, the 76ers’ historic alumni, our passionate fans, and finally current GM Elton Brand, who I coached and worked for. He is a high-character talent that the 76ers are fortunate to have. I sincerely wish him, the players, and the next coaching staff my very best in their pursuit of an NBA championship."

A number of players commented on Brown's future following Sunday's elimination, including All-Star Joel Embiid.

“Great guy. He’s an even better person than a coach,” Embiid said. “He cares about his players. No matter what happens, I don’t make the decisions. I trust management. He’s gonna be a great friend no matter what.”

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP