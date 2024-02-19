Phillies agree to 1-year deal with utility infielder Whit Merrifield

article

The Philadelphia Phillies have added a utility infielder to their roster for this upcoming season.

Whit Merrifield and the Phils agreed on a 1-year contract for $8 million.

The agreement includes an $8 million club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout, according to the Associated Press.

Merrifield is a three-time All-Star and hit .272 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has 201 stolen bases and led the American League with the Kansas City Royals three times. He topped the AL with 206 hits and 10 triples in 2019.

The deal comes as the Phillies kick off spring training in Clearwater, Florida, without starting left fielder Brandon Marsh, who underwent knee surgery last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

