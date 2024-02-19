Expand / Collapse search

Phillies agree to 1-year deal with utility infielder Whit Merrifield

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia Phillies
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Whit Merrifield #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on September 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies have added a utility infielder to their roster for this upcoming season.

Whit Merrifield and the Phils agreed on a 1-year contract for $8 million.

The agreement includes an $8 million club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout, according to the Associated Press.

RELATED COVERAGE: Bryce Harper wants to finish career with Philadelphia Phillies, playing into his 40s

Merrifield is a three-time All-Star and hit .272 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has 201 stolen bases and led the American League with the Kansas City Royals three times. He topped the AL with 206 hits and 10 triples in 2019.

The deal comes as the Phillies kick off spring training in Clearwater, Florida, without starting left fielder Brandon Marsh, who underwent knee surgery last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
 