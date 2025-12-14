Penn Wynne community stands strong for Hanukkah following Sydney attack

The Brief A public menorah lighting with Chabad of Penn Wynne was held outside the Penn Wynne Library on Sunday evening. The event happened less than 24 hours after a terrorist attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia. Rabbi Mendy Levin, who was born and raised in Australia, attended the celebration.



A public menorah lighting with Chabad of Penn Wynne was held outside the Penn Wynne Library on Sunday evening, in partnership with the Penn Wynne Fire Company.

The event happened less than 24 hours after a terrorist attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia.

What we know:

Rabbi Mendy Levin, who was born and raised in Australia, attended the celebration. He emphasized the importance of resilience and solidarity after a terrorist attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Levin, who spent time with one of the rabbis killed, said, "Totally unexpected, I mean it’s not expected anywhere that it might happen, but in Australia of all places, where Jews have always felt safe."

"I have a friend out in Australia, he says, ‘Mendy, keep us in mind, keep on doing whatever you would have done on Hanukkah for us,'" he added.

Despite the bitter cold, which caused the oil to freeze, the community used the fire company's flares to light the menorah.

Michael Balaban, CEO and President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said, "That’s resilience, you find a way. We won’t be shaken, we won’t be scared, we’ll stand tall, we’ll stand strong, and we’ll find ways to celebrate, be community, and continue to thrive."

Community resilience and joy

What they're saying:

Rabbi Moshe Brennan of Chabad of Penn Wynne expressed determination to make this Hanukkah the brightest ever, saying, "We have eight days to turn this around and I think we’ve done that."

Devorah Selber from Penn Wynne highlighted the joy of the occasion, stating, "This is exactly what the holiday is all about, it’s a happy occasion."

The celebration included chocolate gelt tossed to kids by the fire company, along with good food, music and company.

Rabbi Brennan emphasized the message of light, saying, "Our light can’t be dimmed, our message is going to shine brighter."

Increased security for Hanukkah celebrations

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said, in part, "The security of the Jewish community is the top priority of Jewish Federations across North America. All Jewish Federations and their community security initiatives are on full alert for the Chanukah celebrations in their communities, working with all our law enforcement partners."