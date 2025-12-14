Philadelphia-area school closings and delays: School districts respond to cold, windy weather

The Brief Several Philadelphia-area school districts have announced delays and closings in response to bitter cold and strong winds. Snowfall across the Philadelphia area will soon be winding down, but the storm is far from over. Monday into Tuesday, temperatures will remain below freezing, with a gradual warming trend beginning Wednesday.



Several Philadelphia-area school districts have announced delays and closings in response to the bitter cold and strong winds that are set to create hazardous wind chills and blowing snow through Monday.

Snowfall across the Philadelphia area will soon be winding down, but the storm is far from over as plummeting temperatures, strong winds and dangerous wind chills take hold through the start of the week.

If you have to be on the roads on Monday, proceed with caution.

What will the weather be like Monday?

What we know:

Snow that began late Saturday produced widespread totals of 1–5 inches, with a narrow band of 5 or more inches developing along the I-95 corridor into southern New Jersey and northern Delmarva, where snowfall rates briefly approached an inch per hour.

As the snow exits, winds are increasing. Gusts of 25 to 40 mph today and tonight are creating areas of blowing snow, which may cause roads to become snow-covered again and limit visibility at times. Wind chills are expected to fall into the single digits, with below-zero readings in the Poconos by late Sunday into Monday.

Monday into Tuesday, temperatures will remain below freezing, with a gradual warming trend beginning Wednesday.

Check out the most up-to-date list of closings and delays above, or by clicking here.