How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals for Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA - Snow stacked up quickly across the Philadelphia region Sunday, with new reports showing nearly 9 inches in some suburbs and several inches on the ground in much of the city.
December Snow in Willow Grove, PA (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)
The latest Public Information Statement from the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, issued at 10:36 a.m. Sunday, shows significantly higher snowfall totals than the early-morning reports. Many communities that were sitting at 1 to 3 inches before sunrise are now in the 5 to 8 inch range, especially north and west of Philadelphia.
In the city, an observation from Center City lists 3.6 inches of snow, while neighborhoods in the Northeast like Fox Chase, Bustleton and Somerton are reporting between 4 and 5 inches. An official reading at Philadelphia International Airport shows 1.3 inches, underscoring the sharp gradient from the airport to the rest of the city.
The heaviest bands have focused on parts of Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, Lehigh, Carbon and Northampton counties, where multiple towns are now reporting 7 to 8 inches. South Jersey and northern Delaware have also seen a solid plowable snow, with widespread 4 to 7 inch totals in some communities.
These totals are based on reports collected through about 10:30 a.m. Sunday and may continue to rise where snow is still falling.
Snow totals in the Philadelphia area
Philadelphia
- Fox Chase: 5.0"
- Bustleton: 4.9"
- Rockledge (city border): 4.9"
- Somerton (1 SW): 4.3"
- Center City/Philadelphia (observer): 3.6"
- Philadelphia International Airport: 1.3"
Southeastern Pennsylvania
Chester County
- East Nantmeal Twp: 8.8"
- East Nottingham Twp: 8.5"
- Malvern: 8.0"
- Berwyn: 8.0"
- Exton area: 7.9"
- Atglen / West Sadsbury Twp: 7.8"
- West Caln Twp: 7.5"
- West Chester (2.4 SSE): 6.5"
Montgomery County
- Blue Bell (2.3 NW): 8.7"
- Near Worcester Twp: 8.5"
- Skippack area: 8.0"
- Harleysville / Salford Twp: 7.5"
- Pennsburg area: 7.0"
- New Hanover Twp: 7.0"
- Pottstown area (including Stowe and NE Pottstown): 6.6"–7.3"
- Norristown: 7.2"
- Willow Grove / Jenkintown corridor: 6.0"–6.4"
Bucks County
- Doylestown (3.4 SW): 8.0"
- Hilltown Twp: 7.8"
- Tinicum Twp area: 7.5"
- Perkasie / Souderton / Trumbauersville: around 7.0"
- Fricks: 7.0"
- Newtown / Langhorne area: around 6.0"
- Levittown: 5.0"
- Croydon: 5.2"
Delaware County
- Bethel Twp: 6.5"
- Springfield: 6.0"
- Upper Chichester: 5.5"
- Aston: 4.8"
- Morton: 4.9"
- Lansdowne: 4.0"
Berks, Lehigh, Carbon and Northampton counties
- East Nantmeal / Alburtis / Earl Twp / Lake Harmony / Lehigh Twp (Carbon): around 7.0"–8.0"
- Coopersburg (Lehigh): 8.0"
- Center Valley: 7.0"
- Macungie (1 NW): 6.5"
- Allentown: 5.6"
- Bethlehem area: around 6.0"
- Pen Argyl: 7.0"
New Jersey
Burlington County
- Moorestown: 7.0"
- Mount Laurel / Burlington: 5.8"
- Medford Lakes: 4.8"
- Mount Holly (NWS office): 3.6"
Camden and Gloucester counties
- Haddon Township: 5.7"
- Pennsauken: 5.7"
- Pitman: 5.6"
- Washington Twp (Gloucester): 5.5"
- Monroe Twp (Gloucester): around 4.0"
- Winslow Twp: 3.1"
Atlantic, Salem and Cumberland counties
- Hammonton: 4.0"
- Woodstown: 4.5"
- Salem: 3.8"
- Pennsville: 3.5"
- Ventnor City: 2.5"
- Atlantic City International Airport: 0.6"
Delaware
New Castle County
- Bear: 6.8"
- Hockessin: 6.0"
- Wilmington (north): 5.4"
- Newark area: 3.9"–4.6"
- Middletown area: 3.8"
- New Castle County Airport: 3.3"
Kent County
- Smyrna / Clayton / Cheswold area: around 2.0"
- Magnolia area: 1.4"
Snow in Cherry Hill
By the numbers:
- Highest total so far: 8.8" in East Nantmeal Township (Chester County)
- Other standout totals: 8.7" in Blue Bell (Montgomery County), 8.5" in East Nottingham Township (Chester County), 8.0" in Doylestown area, Coopersburg and parts of Carbon County
- City of Philadelphia: generally 3"–5" away from the airport, with around 3.6" in Center City and up to 5.0" in Fox Chase
- Many suburbs: now in the 5"–8" range, especially north and west of the city
What's next:
Snow continues to impact travel across the region Sunday, with many neighborhood and secondary roads still snow-covered or slushy. Drivers should plan for reduced visibility, slick spots, and extended travel times, especially in areas that picked up more than 5 inches of snow.
The Source: This article is based on observed snowfall totals from the National Weather Service Mount Holly Public Information Statement.