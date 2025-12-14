Snow blankets Philadelphia region as dangerous cold and strong winds move in

The Brief Snow is already covering roads across the Philadelphia region, with 1–5 inches reported and higher totals along the I-95 corridor. Bitter cold and strong winds are now moving in, creating hazardous wind chills and blowing snow through Monday. Gale warnings are in effect along coastal areas as freezing spray and rough conditions develop.



Snowfall across the Philadelphia area will soon be winding down, but the storm is far from over as plummeting temperatures, strong winds and dangerous wind chills take hold through the start of the week.

What we know:

Snow that began late Saturday produced widespread totals of 1–5 inches, with a narrow band of 5 or more inches developing through the I-95 corridor into southern New Jersey and northern Delmarva, where snowfall rates briefly approached an inch per hour.

December Snow in Willow Grove, PA (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Winter storm warnings remain in place for portions of eastern Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, Camden, Gloucester and northwestern Burlington counties.

As the snow exits, winds are increasing. Gusts of 25 to 40 mph today and tonight are creating areas of blowing snow, which may cause roads to become snow-covered again and limit visibility at times. Wind chills are expected to fall into the single digits, with below-zero readings in the Poconos by late Sunday into Monday.

Marine hazards are also intensifying. Gale warnings are posted for Delaware Bay and the Atlantic waters off New Jersey and Delaware, where gusts up to 35 to 40 knots and freezing spray are likely.

Forecasters warn that the bitter cold arriving behind the storm may lead to hypothermia or frostbite with prolonged exposure, and they note that impacts to infrastructure are possible as temperatures remain below freezing through Tuesday.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ December Snow in Willow Grove, PA (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Timeline

Sunday morning:

Snow tapers off across the region but leaves roads slick and snow-covered.

Sunday afternoon through Sunday night:

Winds strengthen to 25–40 mph, creating blowing snow and dangerous wind chills.

Freezing spray and hazardous seas develop along coastal waters.

Monday–Tuesday:

Temperatures remain below freezing, with a gradual warming trend beginning Wednesday.

Why you should care:

Even though the accumulating snow has ended, travel hazards will continue as blowing snow reduces visibility and refreezing leads to icy roads. The dangerous cold poses serious risks for anyone without proper shelter or winter clothing.