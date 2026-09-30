Phillies edge Braves 4-3 in 10 innings, set up winner-take-all Game 3

The Brief Alec Bohm hit a two-out home run in the 10th inning to help the Phillies beat the Braves 4-3 in Atlanta on Wednesday. The victory forces a decisive Game 3 in the National League Wild Card Series between the Phillies and Braves. The Phillies rallied with back-to-back homers from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the seventh inning after trailing by two runs.



Alec Bohm’s two-out homer in the 10th inning lifted the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves, forcing a third and final game in their National League Wild Card Series. The Phillies came from behind after trailing by two runs in the seventh inning, keeping their postseason alive heading into Thursday.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, Expand

Phillies' Game-Saving Moments and Extra-Inning Drama

What we know:

Bohm delivered his third career postseason home run with a 357-foot shot to right field off Braves right-hander Didier Fuentes, giving the Phillies the lead in the 10th inning under traditional extra-inning rules without designated runners.

Philadelphia’s rally began in the seventh inning with back-to-back homers from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper after being down 3-1 earlier. Harper’s homer came after a crucial fielding error in the previous inning. Andrew Painter, usually a starter during the regular season, pitched three scoreless innings in relief and finished the game by striking out Dominic Smith while successfully challenging the call using ABS.

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The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the seventh when Drake Baldwin’s double drove in Sean Murphy, bouncing off Harper's glove. Matt Olson expanded the lead to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly in the same inning. The Phillies answered quickly with homers from Schwarber and Harper to tie the game before Bohm delivered the go-ahead home run in extra innings.

Bohm's home run was his third in the postseason. The Phillies’ bullpen combined for three scoreless innings behind Painter, who picked up the win. The Braves had two runners on base in the 10th but were unable to score.

What's next:

The Phillies have a history of strong postseason performances against Atlanta, beating the Braves in the 1993 NLCS and the 2022 and 2023 NLDS. The winner of Thursday's Game 3 will advance to the next round.

What we don't know:

The starting pitchers for Thursday’s Game 3 and updates on player availability have not been announced in the source material.