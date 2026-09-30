Marple Township Walmart evacuated after man points BB gun inside store: police

The Brief Police responded to reports of a man with a gun at the Walmart on South State Road in Marple Township on Wednesday, September 30. Officers took Taeshawn Salmon into custody outside the store without incident and recovered a BB gun rifle inside. Salmon is awaiting arraignment and faces charges of terroristic threats and simple assault.



Police say Taeshawn Salmon, 20, is in custody after officers responded to a report of a person carrying a large gun at the Walmart at 400 S. State Road in Marple Township around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30. Police say the store was being evacuated as officers arrived.

What we know:

As officers were on their way, police say they received additional information that the person was pointing the gun as if to shoot, which led to the evacuation of the store.

When officers got to the Walmart, they quickly found the subject outside the store, without the gun.

Police say they took the person into custody without incident. The gun was later found inside the store and identified as an all-black BB gun rifle.

Salmon is being held at Marple Township Police Headquarters.

Police say he faces charges of terroristic threats and simple assault.

What's next:

Salmon is currently awaiting arraignment, according to police. Further developments will depend on the legal proceedings that follow.