Marple Township Walmart evacuated after man points BB gun inside store: police
MARPLE TWP., Pa. - Police say Taeshawn Salmon, 20, is in custody after officers responded to a report of a person carrying a large gun at the Walmart at 400 S. State Road in Marple Township around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30. Police say the store was being evacuated as officers arrived.
What we know:
As officers were on their way, police say they received additional information that the person was pointing the gun as if to shoot, which led to the evacuation of the store.
When officers got to the Walmart, they quickly found the subject outside the store, without the gun.
Police say they took the person into custody without incident. The gun was later found inside the store and identified as an all-black BB gun rifle.
Salmon is being held at Marple Township Police Headquarters.
Police say he faces charges of terroristic threats and simple assault.
What's next:
Salmon is currently awaiting arraignment, according to police. Further developments will depend on the legal proceedings that follow.
The Source: This article contains information from a Marple Township Police Department statement.