Woman shoots masked intruder dead in Frankford apartment break-in: police

The Brief A 29-year-old man was shot and killed after breaking into an apartment Wednesday morning. Police say the shooter and the man who was shot had a previous relationship. No arrests or charges have been reported.



A 29-year-old man is dead after investigators say he broke into a Frankford apartment and was shot dead by the woman who lives there.

Frankford apartment shooting

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened at an apartment building on the 4600 block of Castor Avenue around 5 a.m.

Investigators believe a 29-year-old man wearing a ski mask shattered a second floor window and entered an apartment.

A woman who lives in the apartment encountered the intruder and fired at least two shots, one striking the man in the head.

Officers found the man lying on the bedroom floor and brought him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the woman and the intruder knew each other and had some sort of prior relationship.

Investigation continues

What's next:

No arrests or charges have been reported as of Wednesday morning.

Police have not said if the gun used in the shooting was legally owned.