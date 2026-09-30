Eagles tailgaters earn small concession in pushback against new parking rules

The Brief A slight tweak to the new controversial tailgating rules was reached during a meeting between the Philadelphia Tailgating Association, the Eagles, and parking officials. There will now be a one-hour drop-off window beginning when parking gates open to allow groups to unload equipment and supplies before relocating their vehicles. The Philadelphia Tailgating Association says it will meet with the Eagles and parking officials after the Eagles-Rams game this Sunday to review the new parking procedures.



Eagles tailgaters are celebrating a small victory after recent rule changes to tailgating at Lincoln Financial Field sparked pushback.

Tweak to new tailgate rules

What we know:

The Philadelphia Tailgating Association met with leadership from the Philadelphia Eagles and the parking lot organizers on Tuesday to discuss the recently implemented parking changes that impact large tailgates involving oversized vehicles.

"The discussion addressed access, traffic flow, gate operations, oversized vehicle procedures, and the overall gameday experience," the Philadelphia Tailgating Association wrote.

The meeting resulted in a slight concession to the recently implemented rules for oversized vehicles, allowing a one-hour drop-off window beginning when parking gates open. This, the association wrote, will allow groups to unload equipment and supplies before relocating their vehicles.

"While several additional concerns and possible improvements were discussed, not every issue was resolved," they wrote. "Today's meeting represents progress, and continued discussion will be necessary to address the remaining concerns."

Tailgate changes for oversized vehicles

The backstory:

The meeting comes after the Eagles announced new tailgate rules for oversized vehicles, like RVs and busses, last week.

Starting Sunday, oversized vehicles will only be allowed to park in specific sections of Lot D and the upper section of Lot N. Parking officials said the changes followed feedback from the City and community stakeholders, but longtime tailgaters felt left out.

"I want them to let us stay in the sport we're currently in. It's a culture. It's a family. Everyone knows where each tailgate is. The separate us, they're gonna make it harder for families to find us now," said Carmen Conti, a tailgater with an oversized vehicle.

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Fans with an oversized vehicle prepaid parking pass will have four parking spaces included, with a chance to buy two more for $100. Those without a prepaid pass will have to buy one for $200, with the opportunity to buy two more spots.

The Sports Complex Parking Venture says these rules aim to ease traffic, keep lanes clear and ensure enough parking for everyone, according to an email sent to season pass holders.

Pushing for further changes

What's next:

The Philadelphia Tailgating Association said it will meet again with the Eagles and parking officials after Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams to review the new procedures and propose further tweaks as needed.

"We believe we have opened a positive line of communication," they said. "We will continue working constructively with the Philadelphia Eagles and parking operations leadership to improve parking rules and procedures, support traffic safety, and strengthen the tailgate community."