Pennsylvania measles outbreak update: Fifth death confirmed in Lancaster County

The Brief An unvaccinated Lancaster County resident has died from measles, bringing Pennsylvania’s measles-associated death toll to 5. There are now 943 confirmed measles cases across 39 counties, with 176 hospitalizations reported. More than 53,000 MMR vaccine doses were administered statewide in September, over double the usual monthly amount.



A Lancaster County resident who was not vaccinated against measles has died, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said Wednesday, as the number of confirmed measles cases in the state reached 943 across 39 counties in 2026. This marks the fifth measles-associated death reported in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Health. Officials said the death will be added to the department’s measles dashboard later in the day.

What we know:

The Department of Health said there have been 943 measles cases reported in 39 counties, with 176 people hospitalized as of Wednesday. Five Pennsylvanians have died from measles-associated complications in 2026, according to the department. Nearly 20% of people diagnosed with measles in the state have required hospital care.

Of the confirmed cases, four were among vaccinated individuals, which is less than 1% of the total cases in Pennsylvania.

The measles virus spreads easily through respiratory droplets when someone breathes, coughs, or sneezes, and the virus can linger in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person has left.

By the numbers:

Officials said state health center staff have delivered more than 5,500 MMR vaccinations at 180 pop-up clinics since the outbreak began in late April. Across all locations, nurses have given more than 8,500 MMR vaccine doses statewide in 2026.

In a typical month, Pennsylvania health care providers administer about 25,000 doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. In August, more than 49,000 doses were given, and more than 53,000 doses have already been administered in September.

Preventing measles spread and protecting residents

What you can do:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can cause serious health problems, including pneumonia and brain swelling, according to the Department of Health. The department said death from measles occurs in one to three out of every 1,000 cases.

Officials stress that getting fully vaccinated is the best way to prevent infection, with two documented MMR doses providing 97% lifetime protection.

What's next:

The Department of Health is working with community organizations, health care providers, and residents to fight the outbreak. Dozens of additional vaccination clinics are scheduled for the weeks and months ahead based on demand and community interest.

The department continues to update its measles dashboard and recommends residents who want to get vaccinated should contact a trusted health care provider, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Center, or the Vaccines for Children program.

People who think they were exposed or are showing symptoms—including fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a spreading rash—are advised to contact their doctor or the state health hotline for support.

What we don't know:

The Department of Health is not sharing further details about the Lancaster County resident who died, citing privacy laws and the need for the family’s privacy.