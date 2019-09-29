Report: Lions player fined after Eagles' Miles Sanders has helmet ripped off in 'unflagged exorcism'

article

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew has been fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness after blatantly grabbing the helmet of Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in Week 3, according to reports.

Sanders was returning a kick in the second quarter when he ran into Lions defender Miles Killebrew, who appeared to grab Sanders’ facemask and rip his helmet all the way around his head.

Sanders’ helmet fell to the ground as he was left looking for a penalty flag on the play.

There was none.

Sanders had a tough day against the Lions. He rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries and he fumbled twice, losing one of them. His play has fans calling for Jordan Howard to get a majority of the carries.

Detroit edged the Eagles 27-24.

