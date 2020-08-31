Spencer Howard earns 1st win, Phillies beat Nationals 8-6

article

Spencer Howard threw five effective innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 Monday night.

Juan Soto hit a pair of two-run homers and Michael Taylor and Trea Turner also went deep for the defending World Series champions, who fell to 12-20.

Howard (1-1) allowed two runs and five hits, striking out four to earn his first major league win in his fourth start.

The Phillies are 15-15 at the midpoint of the pandemic-shortened season after winning six of seven.

Nationals starter Erick Fedde (1-3) gave up six runs and four hits in six innings.

After the Nationals closed within two,

Jean Segura lined a three-run double to left-center in the fourth and scored on Alec Bohm’s sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.

The Phillies needed four innings from their revamped bullpen, which saw its majors-worst ERA rise to 7.09. JoJo Romero retired all four batters he faced before giving way to Hembree. Tommy Hunter got four outs and Brandon Workman finished, giving up Soto's 11th homer with one out in the ninth.

Philadelphia acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Monday’s trade deadline for three players to be named. Phelps is the fourth reliever the team acquired in a trade in 10 days. Catcher Deivy Grullón and right-hander Reggie McClain were designated for assignment to make room on the roster.

Phillies: Bruce and LHP Ranger Suarez were activated from the injured list. INF/OF Scott Kingery was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms.

LHP Patrick Corbin (2-2, 3.82 ERA) starts for the Nationals and RHP Aaron Nola (3-2, 3.00) goes for the Phillies on Tuesday night.

