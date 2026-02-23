Philadelphia plowing: How to check progress for your street

The Brief Snow plows are working to clear snow on the streets of Philadelphia. More than a feet of snow has already accumulated across the city. Residents can track the progress of snow plows for their street.



Snow plows are already out in full force in Philadelphia after Sunday's major storm dumped more than a foot of snow across the city.

However, if you're still waiting for a plow to clear your street, an interactive map is tracking the progress of the city's snow removal.

What you can do:

You can check the progress of snow plows in the city by accessing the interactive map on Phila.gov.

The map includes a "Treated Street status," allowing residents to check if their street has been reached or how long ago it was plowed.

How much snow fell?

By the numbers:

A massive winter storm has left parts of the Delaware Valley buried in snow, with some areas already reporting more than a foot and a half Monday morning.

Here's how much fell around Philadelphia:

Fox Chase 13.8 inches

Rockledge 13.8 inches

Philadelphia International 13.7 inches

Belmont 12.7 inches

Bustleton 12.0 inche

Point Breeze 11.0 inches

Snowfall is expected to taper off from West to East Monday afternoon.