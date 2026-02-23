Philadelphia plowing: How to check progress for your street
PHILADELPHIA - Snow plows are already out in full force in Philadelphia after Sunday's major storm dumped more than a foot of snow across the city.
However, if you're still waiting for a plow to clear your street, an interactive map is tracking the progress of the city's snow removal.
What you can do:
You can check the progress of snow plows in the city by accessing the interactive map on Phila.gov.
The map includes a "Treated Street status," allowing residents to check if their street has been reached or how long ago it was plowed.
How much snow fell?
By the numbers:
A massive winter storm has left parts of the Delaware Valley buried in snow, with some areas already reporting more than a foot and a half Monday morning.
Here's how much fell around Philadelphia:
- Fox Chase 13.8 inches
- Rockledge 13.8 inches
- Philadelphia International 13.7 inches
- Belmont 12.7 inches
- Bustleton 12.0 inche
- Point Breeze 11.0 inches
Snowfall is expected to taper off from West to East Monday afternoon.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the City of Philadelphia and the National Weather Service.