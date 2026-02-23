Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia plowing: How to check progress for your street

By
Published  February 23, 2026 11:08am EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29's Jenn Frederick gives us a look at how the city the handling the snow.  

The Brief

    • Snow plows are working to clear snow on the streets of Philadelphia.
    • More than a feet of snow has already accumulated across the city.
    • Residents can track the progress of snow plows for their street.

PHILADELPHIA - Snow plows are already out in full force in Philadelphia after Sunday's major storm dumped more than a foot of snow across the city.

However, if you're still waiting for a plow to clear your street, an interactive map is tracking the progress of the city's snow removal.

What you can do:

You can check the progress of snow plows in the city by accessing the interactive map on Phila.gov.

The map includes a "Treated Street status," allowing residents to check if their street has been reached or how long ago it was plowed.

How much snow fell?

By the numbers:

A massive winter storm has left parts of the Delaware Valley buried in snow, with some areas already reporting more than a foot and a half Monday morning. 

Here's how much fell around Philadelphia:

  • Fox Chase 13.8 inches
  • Rockledge 13.8 inches
  • Philadelphia International 13.7 inches
  • Belmont 12.7 inches
  • Bustleton 12.0 inche
  • Point Breeze 11.0 inches

Snowfall is expected to taper off from West to East Monday afternoon.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the City of Philadelphia and the National Weather Service.

PhiladelphiaWinter Weather