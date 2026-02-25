Police fatally shoot child rape suspect who opened fire on officers near St. Joe's campus
PHILADELPHIA - Police shot and killed a child rape suspect during an exchange of gunfire near St. Joe's campus early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Francis Connell Collier, 38, was recently charged in Montgomer County with the alleged rape of a child.
Officers from the Lower Merion Police Department spotted Collier returning to his vehicle on Old Lancaster Road around 4 a.m.
When police approached Collier, investigators say he opened fire on the officers. They returned fire, fatally wounding Collier.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said if there were any injuries to officers.