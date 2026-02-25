Police fatally shoot child rape suspect who opened fire on officers near St. Joe's campus

The Brief Francis Collier, 38, was fatally shot by police after investigators say he opened fire on officers. Collier, according to prosecutors, was recently sought on charges of child rape. The shooting unfolded near the campus of St. Joseph's University.



Police shot and killed a child rape suspect during an exchange of gunfire near St. Joe's campus early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Francis Connell Collier, 38, was recently charged in Montgomer County with the alleged rape of a child.

Officers from the Lower Merion Police Department spotted Collier returning to his vehicle on Old Lancaster Road around 4 a.m.

When police approached Collier, investigators say he opened fire on the officers. They returned fire, fatally wounding Collier.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said if there were any injuries to officers.