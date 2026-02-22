Philadelphia snow storm tracker: How much snow will fall in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

The Brief A major snow storm is rolling through Philadelphia. Blizzard warnings are in effect for parts of southern Delaware and coastal New Jersey. Snow totals could be as high as 12 inches in the Philadelphia area, and 18 inches near the coast.



A major snow storm is bearing down on the Philadelphia region Sunday, with many parts of the region expecting a foot of snow or more. Blizzard warnings closer to the coast will make for dangerous conditions.

Blizzard warnings in New Jersey, Delaware

Why you should care:

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for nearly all of New Jersey and southern Delaware, where the combination of heavy snow and strong winds could produce whiteout conditions.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Philadelphia and all the surrounding counties.

These advisories are in effect starting Sunday morning and continue through Monday evening.

How much snow will fall in Philadelphia?

By the numbers:

Forecasters expected 6-12" to fall in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Areas closer to the shore can expect to bear the brunt of Sunday's winter storm, with forecasters calling for 12-18" along the Jersey shore and shore points in southern Delaware.

Philadelphia snow storm timeline

Timeline:

FOX 29 meteorologist Drew Anderson predicts that it will all start shortly after sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday morning: New Jersey, Delaware and Philadelphia will have rain around breakfast time. Pennsylvania suburbs north and west of Philadelphia will have snow. The rain and snow in the morning will be light and spotty.

Sunday afternoon: The storm will intensify, with any rain quickly turning into snow between 1 and 3 p.m.

Sunday evening: By dinnertime, the entire region will be seeing snow, with snow accumulating.

Overnight Sunday: This is when the heaviest snow will come, with totals between 6 and 12 inches in Philadelphia and the surrounding Pennsylvania Counties, parts of southern New Jersey and northern Delaware; 12 to 18 inches expected in southern Delaware and coastal New Jersey counties; and between 3 and 6 inches west of Berks and Lancaster counties.

Monday morning: The snow will start getting lighter around breakfast.

Monday afternoon: By later Monday afternoon, the storm will be over.

Sunday travel

What you can do:

Experts are warning against traveling on Sunday if you can avoid it, but if you do need to PATCO trains will be operating on a regular Sunday schedule. During the storm though, trains will be operating at lower speeds.

PATCO will run a snow schedule on Monday, Feb. 23, starting at 4:30 a.m. The schedule can be found here.

