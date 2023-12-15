Tush Push: Philadelphia Eagles file for second trademark referencing controversial play

article

The Philadelphia Eagles filed a trademark application for the phrase ‘Tush Push’ as they apparently look to capitalize on the controversial play both on the field and off.

According to the Eagles’ application, which was filed Thursday, they’d like to obtain the trademark to sell men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing.

Back in October, the team filed for the more Philadelphia-friendly name of the play, ‘Brotherly Shove.’

The latest filing has yet to be accepted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The play has been a frequent topic of conversation all season, with conflicting reports and opinions on potentially outlawing the play in future seasons.

In the meantime, fans can expect to see the Eagles continue to call for quarterback Jalen Hurts to get some friendly shoves from his own backfield in short yardage situations.

We’ll see if they need the shove on Monday night when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.