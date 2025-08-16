Will FIFA World Cup 2026 be transformative for soccer in the USA?

The Brief The United States' hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026 provides a new opportunity for soccer to grow in popularity in a country that has cultivated mass fandom in sports like American football, basketball and baseball. The 1994 World Cup helped establish professional soccer in the U.S. by leading to the creation of Major League Soccer (MLS). Fans now have unprecedented access to international leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga and competitions like the UEFA Champions League through streaming services, which has helped bring overseas teams to American living rooms with ease. The growth of Major League Soccer has created a stronger grassroots foundation for the sport in the United States, with 30 teams spread across the US and Canada to support.



In 1994, the United States hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup, and it was a historic event that many believe planted the seeds for the sport's growth in the nation. The tournament proved that the U.S. could host the world's biggest event, and it led to the creation of Major League Soccer (MLS), a crucial step in building a professional league from the ground up.

But soccer (or football), for the most part, remained a "niche sport" that many Americans only paid semi-attention to every four years. And in June 2026, 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States will host a record 48 international teams for the FIFA World Cup.

Will this be soccer's moment in America?

Times have changed dramatically since the 1994 World Cup. Today, the sight of a Premier League jersey has become a common one, with fans of teams like Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea growing in number. The recent success of clubs like Manchester City has also fueled a rise in popularity, making Premier League soccer a growing force in the American sports landscape.

American fans will likely be able to see world-class players like Kylian Mbappé (France), Erling Haaland (Norway) and Vinicius Jr. (Brazil), as well as legends of the game Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), depending on how the final qualifiers for the tournament play out, injuries and potential retirements.

When the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off, it will find a nation with a much deeper connection to the sport. The game is no longer an international curiosity, but an everyday reality. Thanks to NBC-exclusive broadcasting rights bringing the Premier League to American televisions, and streaming services like Peacock and Paramount Plus, fans have unprecedented access to top leagues like the Premier League and Champions League. ESPN+ also makes the Spanish premier division, La Liga, available, as well as Germany's Bundesliga.

We've already seen the passion in person, with incredible fan support for both American and international club teams at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, which saw Chelsea Football Club lift the major silverware at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey after defeating French champions Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

As for the World Cup itself, it's a unique and special event. It’s important to remember that the famous athletes who will be entering the stadiums are not playing for their club teams, but are instead coming together to play for their national teams after being called up by their national team coach. This allows for a deeper level of national pride.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup at the Lincoln Financial Field, Chelsea v. Palmeiras. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX TV Stations)

What's next:

Major League Soccer has also grown into something much bigger in recent years, with a strong grassroots foundation for the sport here in the United States. The 2026 World Cup is more than just a tournament; it’s an opportunity to show the world how far American soccer has come and how far it has yet to go. While 1994 may have planted the seeds, 2026 might be the moment the plant finally blossoms into a national obsession.

"I think the World Cup will help the sport in America. It hopefully will improve participation country-wide due to the increased visibility of the sport," Alex Washburn, a soccer player in the Premier Division of the Central Virginia Soccer Association (CVSA) and Everton F.C. fan, said. "It should have the local areas across the USA buzzing in the months leading up to the games."

With marquee players signing for clubs in the MLS like Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard, the sport has grown more popular each time a global superstar makes their debut on American soil. However, most of the time, players of their caliber come toward the end of their careers in the biggest leagues in Europe.

These superstars have also noticed the differences between the way soccer is ingrained in other countries and the accessibility issues the sport faces in the United States.

During Ibrahimović's time in the MLS with L.A. Galaxy, the Swedish striker had an up-close look at the developmental system in the United States and was critical of what he saw. He pointed to the "pay-to-play" system, where young players and their families are expected to pay to join a club, while speaking with GQ Italy in 2019. This, he argued, is a direct contrast to much of the rest of the world where organized soccer is not a commodity as much as it is a community, and young talent can emerge from all economic backgrounds. This is seen by many as a key hurdle for the U.S. to overcome in producing world-class talent.

While Major League Soccer may not yet be thought of as a premier destination for the world's best overseas footballers, the league's consistent growth can cultivate and produce world-class talent.

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers will conclude in mid-November, revealing the 48 nations that will bring the tournament to North America and spark a new generation of soccer fans.

For a full list of cities hosting games for the FIFA World Cup 2026, visit FIFA's website.