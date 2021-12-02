Omicron variant popping up in more states as hospitals keep up with COVID-19 spike
The arrival of omicron comes as hospitals statewide continue to strain under a surge in coronavirus cases, most traced to the delta variant, along with staffing shortages.
Omicron variant: Pfizer running ‘neutralization tests’ with its COVID-19 vaccine
Companies Pfizer and BioNTech are currently running tests in response to the rapidly spreading omicron variant with data likely available in the coming weeks.
First Georgia case of omicron variant identified, quarantined in New Jersey
A Georgia resident who is currently in New Jersey has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced late Friday.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Nebraska, Utah
Much remains unknown about the omicron variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.
Philadelphia reports first case of COVID-19 omicron variant
A Northwest Philadelphia man in his 30s has tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to the health department.
Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.
Dr. Wherry discusses what’s known so far omicron variant, Biden’s winter plan
Dr. E. John Wherry, Director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Institute for Immunology, breaks down what we know so far about the new COVID-19 variant known as ‘omicron’ and what impact President Biden’s winter plan may have.
5 cases of omicron variant detected in New York
At least five people in New York have been infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Four of the cases are in New York City and one is in Suffolk County.
Amid omicron COVID-19 variant worries, US still battling delta wave
While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn’t finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in some states, especially in the Midwest and New England.
India confirms 1st 2 cases of the omicron variant
The Health Ministry said the cases involved two men in southern Karnataka state, a 66-year-old man who had traveled to India from South Africa and a 46-year-old doctor.
'Get tested' after anime convention attendee at Javits Center tests positive for omicron variant
New York officials were urging anyone who attended the NYC Anime 2021 convention at the Javits Center to get tested for COVID after an attendee contracted the omicron variant last month.