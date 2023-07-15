Weather Authority: After devastating flash flood, heat returns, but lower humidity as new week begins

After inches of rain fell across parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware again Sunday, we're seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

The showers and storms will wrap up around sunset. Then, we'll have a dry and humid rest of the night. With all that humidity and leftover moisture from the rain, fog will develop in spots.

If you don't have fog tomorrow morning, you'll have sunny skies.

We'll keep the skies sunny and dry all day, but some wildfire smoke will slide back into our skies in the afternoon. You'll also notice a tiny drop in the humidity in the afternoon. Now, it won't feel comfortable out because we're in the low 90s and we'll still have noticeable humidity, but the humidity won't feel as oppressive as the weekend did.

More storms return Tuesday afternoon, and yet again, some of those storms will have heavy rain.

Planning ahead, next weekend is sunny and dry with low humidity all weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

_________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, some fog. Low: 69

MONDAY: Not as humid. High: 92, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 90, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Much less humid. High: 84, Low: 72

THURSDAY: More humid. High: 90, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 88, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Sunny and dry. High: 84, Low: 66