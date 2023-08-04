Weather Authority: After Friday night isolated storms, weekend to see sunny skies, warm temps

Friday has been a gray, cloudy day with minimal rain, but a slow-moving cold front could bring possible storms Friday evening.

While there is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Berks, Lehigh and Northumberland counties until 8 p.m., the clouds have acted to stabilize the atmosphere. There could be some storm activity as the evening progresses, so stay alert.

Lancaster and Chester counties have seen more sunshine, and storm activity is sliding into that region, so that possibility for storms exists.

Overnight into Saturday will drop into the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy conditions as the storms subside.

The weekend forecast looks calm, with sunny skies both days. Sunday looks to be warmer and a bit more humid, as well.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated storms. Low: 67

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Warm, humid. High: 88, Low: 70

MONDAY: Humid, afternoon storms. High: 86, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 69

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 69