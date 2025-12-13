Man hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia, police investigating

article

The Brief A man was shot early Saturday on North 12th Street in Philadelphia’s 35th District. Officers took him to Einstein Medical Center for treatment. The Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case.



A man is recovering after he was shot early Saturday morning in Philadelphia’s East Oak Lane section, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:21 a.m. to the 6500 block of North 12th Street, where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Police transported him to Jefferson Einstein Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately released.

The Shooting Investigation Group is leading the case. Detectives say the investigation is active, and no additional details were available.

What's next:

Police have not announced any arrests or identified a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.