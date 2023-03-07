Weather Authority: Cold overnight sets up sunny, pleasant Thursday

Wednesday has been a sunny, but blustery throwback to winter, as the season appears to want to hang on just a bit longer.

Overnight across the region, temperatures will fall into the upper-20s to right around freezing, under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be sunny with highs reaching the lower-50s. The good news is there will be less wind.

Friday, showers will move in during the dinner hour. To the north and west, some precipitation that will fall will be wet snow. The precip will linger into Saturday morning, but skies will clear by the afternoon. Don't forget to set those clocks ahead one hour for Sunday.

Sunday will see a mix of clouds and sun. Temps for the weekend will be cool, while looking into early next week, temps drop below-average, into the lower-40s for highs.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 31

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 52, Low: 33

FRIDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 47, Low: 36

SATURDAY: A.m. rain, snow. High: 46, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 51, Low: 37

MONDAY: Periods of rain. High: 46, Low: 34

TUESDAY: A.m. snow shower. High: 42, Low: 27

