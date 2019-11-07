Delaware Valley could see first flakes Tuesday

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking the potential for snow in our area over the next week.

After bitter cold temperatures give the Delaware Valley quite a chill over the weekend, things will start to warm back up Sunday into Monday.

Come Tuesday, we'll have another cold front heading our way bringing the potential for rain and even some snow. The rain could turn into snow as we get into Tuesday evening, but the warmer Sunday and Monday may temper any potential accumulations.

GET THE APP: Get the latest snow forecasts from the FOX 29 Weather Authority ap

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are only expected to reach the mid-40s. Saturday morning will be our coldest of the season with low temperatures in the mid-20s as the first cold front moves in.