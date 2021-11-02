Freeze warnings, frost advisories to follow scattered Election Day showers

Tuesday got off to a chilly start but temperatures are going to get much colder Wednesday morning with freeze warnings and frost advisories set to go into effect.

Chilly air will move in overnight as the jet stream dips down into the Delaware Valley. Temperatures will plunge into the 30s in most of the area.

Some areas of our suburban counties to the north and west of Philadelphia could see temperatures drop below freezing overnight, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Philadelphia and areas to the south and east are under a frost advisory through 9 a.m. Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach the mid-30s.

Wednesday will heat back up into the mid-50s after the frosty start. Low temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s through the weekend, while highs are expected to stick in the 50s.

