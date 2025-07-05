Driver arrested after fatally striking motorcyclist while attempting to flee car meetup: officials

article

The Brief A night of chaos ended tragically for a driver on a motorcycle in Philadelphia’s Belmont section. The driver of a car attempting to leave a car meetup is under arrest after hitting the motorcyclist early Saturday morning, authorities said.



A driver who was trying to make a getaway from a car meetup early Saturday morning drove through a red light and fatally hit a motorcyclist. That driver was arrested after a brief foot chase and is facing charges.

What we know:

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department said a car meetup took place in a Lowe’s parking lot late Friday night, in the city’s Parkside neighborhood.

A person driving a white Camaro was trying to flee the scene, according to authorities, early Saturday, around 1 a.m. The driver got near the intersection of Belmont and Westminster avenues, traveling south, and went around a stopped SEPTA bus.

The driver then drove into oncoming, traffic, ran a red light and struck a motorcycle heading west on Westminster on the green light.

Officials said the force of the crash threw the 47-year-old motorcyclist about 40 feet. The motorcycle then hit another vehicle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the Camaro jumped out of the car and ran off, though police caught up with that driver on the 800 block of North 44th Street.

A passenger in the Camaro was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Their injuries and condition were not known.

What's next:

The driver of the Camaro is facing charges. Officials have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.

An investigation is ongoing.