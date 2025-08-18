Hurricane Erin to bring dangerous rip currents, high surf to Jersey shore, Delaware beaches
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is starting off the week with weather conditions that feel more like fall.
With extreme heat out of the picture over the next few days, attention will turn to the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches where you can expect to see the effects of Hurricane Erin as is moves north offshore.
Timeline:
Monday will be much cooler coming off of a six-day heat wave and Sunday showers. High temperatures will only reach about 75 degrees. Tuesday will bring more of the same with mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 77.
Wednesday looks to bring out next chance of spotty showers, while temperatures hover around 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday.
By Friday we’re finally warming back up into the mid-80s as we head into a warm and muggy weekend.
Hurricane Erin New Jersey, Delaware impacts
Local perspective:
As of Monday morning, Hurricane Erin remained a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as is slammed parts of the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center says that some additional strengthening is expected on Monday before some weakening is expected bny Mondday night. The storm is expected to remain a large and dangerous major hurricane through the middle of the week.
While the storm is expected to stay east of the U.S. and move even further out to sea as it moves toward the northeast, officials are warning of severe coastal impacts.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey is warning of a high rip current risk through at least Thursday. Beach erosion and coastal flooding are also expected with seas building to 8-12 feet.
Beachgoers are reminded to obey all posted beach flags.
The Source: Information contained in this article was provided by the FOX 29 Weather Authority, National Weather Service, and National Hurricane Center.