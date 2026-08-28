Jersey Shore under Flash Flood Warnings before rain clears out for weekend

The Brief Portions of the New Jersey and Delaware coast are under flash flood warnings on Friday. Storms have dropped as much as 4.5 inches of rain on parts of the region since Thursday. The weekend forecast is shaping up to look much nicer.



After several inches of rain dumped on the Philadelphia region Thursday, several parts of South Jersey are still facing flooding threats on Friday.

Flash Flood Warnings

What we know:

The National Weather Service has several Flash Flood Warnings impacting the the Atlantic Coast Friday evening.

East and central Ocean County is under a flash flood warning until 7 p.m.

Portions of Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties are under a flash flood warning until 5:45 p.m.

Sussex County, Delaware, is under a flash flood warning until 5:15 p.m.

Thursday storms bring heavy rains, damage

The backstory:

Friday's flash flood warnings are the remnants of Thursday's storms, which dropped several inches of rain and caused flooding and damage.

The National Weather Service's Rainfall Monitor shows that more than four inches of rain have fallen in parts of Gloucester and Atlantic counties since Thursday.

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In Gloucester County, several roads were closed, flooded for hours. Heavy winds also brought down trees, knocking out power to several homes for hours on Thursday.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

After the last of the flooding threats leave the area Thursday evening, the weekend's weather outlook is much better, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

The humidity is expected to drop on Saturday to make for a nicer day. By Sunday though, the humidity will go back up, and with it the threat of some pop-up storms later Sunday.