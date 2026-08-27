Jerry Sandusky accuser plans to recant claims of sexual assault

The Brief One of Jerry Sandusky's accusers is recanting his testimony that the former Penn State football coach sexually abused him when he was a child. Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012. An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2026.



Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will be back in court next month, as one of his accusers has allegedly taken back his claims that the coach sexually abused him when he was a child, according to court documents.

Sandusky accuser recants claims of sexual abuse

What we know:

According to court documents obtained by FOX 29, a Centre County court has granted Sandusky an evidentiary hearing related to his petition for a new trial.

That hearing will focus on one of Sandusky's alleged victims, identified as "R.R.," recanting his testimony claiming that Sandusky had sexually abused him when he was 10 years old.

Sandusky's attorneys say R.R. submitted an affidavit in June 2025, taking back the claims.

Court documents detail that R.R. claimed "he was coached extensively and asked to revisit and reframe his allegations," and that he "was misled repeatedly during the [testimony] process."

Dig deeper:

While Sandusky's legal team has made other claims in their efforts for a new trial, including prosecutor misconduct and witness handling, September's hearing will focus only on R.R.'s new claims.

Sandusky's legal team plans to present testimony from R.R. himself, as well as R.R.'s estranged wife Jasmine Rittmeyer, private investigator Frank Parlato and trial prosecutor Frank Fina.

Attorneys for the state are petitioning to limit their testimony, saying that any claims not explicitly related to the recantation contain "irrelevant and/or inadmissible evidence."

Jerry Sandusky's conviction, sentence

The backstory:

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of child sexual abuse, after eight men testified that Sandusky had sexually abused them as children, and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison. He was resentenced in 2019.

The former Penn State coach has maintained his innocence.

What we don't know:

The exact details of R.R.'s recantation are not clear.

What's next:

Sandusky's evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2026, in Bellefonte.