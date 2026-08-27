Philadelphia named best NFL city in America: Go Birds!
PHILADELPHIA - It appears the rest of the country is starting to recognize what locals have always known: Philadelphia is the undisputed football capital of the United States.
What we know:
Philadelphia has officially been crowned the Best NFL City by the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
To summarize what makes Philadelphia stand apart from the rest of the league, USA Today noted that in and around Lincoln Financial Field, the city has a unique vibe, "a blend of cheers and jeers amid a sea of Kelly Green, dispensing NFL passion at its best."
This latest football accolade adds to the 2026 awards for Philadelphia, which also recently secured USA Today's honors for Most Walkable City and Best Street Art.
Big picture view:
The home of the Philadelphia Eagles edged out some heavy hitters to take home the title, including Buffalo, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Kansas City.
Dallas somehow managed to squeak onto the list, but Philly beat them once again!
10 Best NFL Cities
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Buffalo, New York
- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Miami, Florida
- Detroit, Michigan
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Dallas, Texas
- Chicago, Illinois
Dig deeper:
Philadelphia's journey to the top spot started when a panel of travel experts selected 20 football-crazed cities from across the country. From there, it was left up to the fans, and Eagles Nation delivered. Following weeks of competitive online voting, Philadelphia surged past formidable football towns to claim the number one ranking.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from USA Today.