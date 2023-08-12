Weather Authority: Overnight storms Saturday will lead to warm, pleasant Sunday

After some areas of the Delaware Valley saw severe weather Saturday, more storms are set to roll in overnight. Those storms could dump heavy and have frequent lightning.

Once the storms pass, overnight will see humid conditions and patchy fog, with temps dropping into the 60s.

Sunday will be pleasant, though warm, but with less humidity. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80s with sunshine.

Monday will start sunny, but end cloudy, with possible afternoon showers and temps in the mid 80s.

Looking ahead, there are no 90s in the week long forecast for the region.