Suspect charged with murder of 93-year-old veteran inside of his Philadelphia home

The Brief A suspect has been arrested and charged in the death of a Lafayette Dailey - a 93-year-old Philadelphia man who was found dead in his home last week. The suspect, Coy Thomas, faces charges including murder and robbery after police say he also stole the victim's car. Neighbors are mourning the loss of Dailey and say the suspect also used to live on the block.



The murder of 93-year-old Lafayette Dailey has left a Philadelphia neighborhood in mourning as more details about the suspect emerge.

What we know:

Lafayette Dailey was found dead in his home in the Logan neighborhood over a week ago. Police say he was stabbed to death.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 53-year-old Coy Thomas was seen on surveillance footage entering Dailey's home back on Dec. 3 and leaving shortly after in Dailey's car.

Coy Thomas, 53, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 93-year-old Lafayette Dailey

Dailey's family went to check on him two days later after friends at the West Oak Lane Senior Center were concerned they had not seen him. Authorities say there were clear signs of a struggle inside the veteran's home.

Investigators were later alerted when Dailey's debit card was used and his car was found on West Hagert Street. Investigators say a man later called them claiming he purchased Dailey's car from Thoms for $900.

Thomas, was arrested and faces charges including murder and robbery.

What they're saying:

Neighbors are grieving the loss of Dailey, who was a beloved figure in the community.

Barbara Sutton, a neighbor and friend of Dailey, expressed her sorrow, "I just feel bad because to live until 93 and then have your life taken, um, it’s just sad," said Sutton.

Thomas was apparently known to the community.

"I know he used to stay on the block years ago and his family, they moved, where did they move? I don’t know but he knew Mr. Lafayette, and that’s why Mr. Lafayette probably let him in his house," said Sutton.

‘There was no signs of forced entry, obviously, if they knew each other, it is likely that he was allowed into the home. And then obviously what happened, happened inside," said Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski at a press conference Monday.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and investigators are still piecing together the events leading up to Dailey's death.