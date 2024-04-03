Philadelphia severe weather: Wet, windy Wednesday turns to possible thunderstorms

Rain, rain, go away - and don't come back another day!

FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect a "waterlogged" Wednesday as the 4-day stretch of April showers continues for yet another day.

The morning lull in rain is expected to become heavy rain with high winds, some flooding and possible thunderstorms by late afternoon.

High winds

Wind gusts will reach 30-45 mph on Wednesday afternoon in the Philadelphia area, with even higher gusts down the shore.

A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for Middlesex and Ocean counties for gusts up to 50 mph.

Flooding

An additional 1–3 inches of rain is set to fall Wednesday on top of rainfall that already drenched the region Monday and Tuesday.

All that rain could lead to small streams and poor drainage flooding for some areas.

A Flood Watch is in effect in New Castle County, along with other northern counties, through Thursday for possible moderate flooding.

Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are also in effect for Delaware and South Jersey for minor to moderate coastal flooding at high tide.

Severe thunderstorms

Be on the lookout for possible severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the early evening, including the Phillies game at 4:05 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center says strong to severe storms are especially likely across Delmarva and extreme southern New Jersey with the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and a couple tornadoes.