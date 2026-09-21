Lower Merion gas leaf blower ban: hundreds of complaints, fines, $83K in enforcement costs

The Brief Lower Merion's ban on gas-powered leaf blowers has led to hundreds of neighbor complaints, dozens of fines and new enforcement challenges. Township officials are considering spending $83,000 on more staff to keep up with the volume of reported violations. The ban, first set to expire at the end of September, is expected to expand over the next few years with a year-round ban in 2029.



Lower Merion Township's ban on gas-powered leaf blowers is generating hundreds of complaints, dozens of fines and heated debates among residents, according to township officials. Township employees say they are struggling to keep up with the volume of violations and are considering additional spending to enforce the controversial rules.

What we know:

The township planning and building department has received 437 complaints about possible violations from June through August, and 49 fines have already been issued.

Township officials say the ban depends on resident reporting, which has led to scenarios where "one neighbor has reported another neighbor and now they are quibbling about this and they are feeling they are reporting on one another," said Chris McGuire, commissioner for Lower Merion Township. Residents are asked to provide video or photos of offenders.

Penalties for breaking the rules start with a warning, then fines escalate to $100 for a second offense, $250 for a third and $600 for additional violations.

Officials are considering spending another $83,000 on new staff to investigate complaints and enforce the ban, citing backlogs, according to Chris Leswing, assistant director of building and planning for Lower Merion Township. "The result in spending that time dedicated to enforcing the leaf blower ban has been increased over time with other projects getting pushed back or not addressed in a timely manner," said Leswing.

What they're saying:

Landscapers and some residents say the ban is impractical and costly.

"Gas blowers are more efficient, cheaper, the noise isn’t that much of an offset, it’s just a better bargain for your buck for the gas-powered mowers. Yes, they make more noise, but with restricted hours we wouldn’t have this problem," said Patrick Smyth, of Smyth Landscaping.

Another resident voiced concerns at a township commissioners' meeting. "We cannot keep up with our leaves. I spend thousands of dollars. My gardener will have to raise prices. I can't do that."

"The technology isn’t there. The cost will go into our local economy will suffer," Bruce Walsh also noted.

More than 200 communities have already banned or restricted gas-powered leaf blowers or provided incentives for eco-friendly alternatives, according to the source material.

The current seasonal ban is set to expire at the end of September, allowing fall leaf cleanup. Township officials say restrictions are scheduled to expand over the next two years, with a full year-round ban planned for 2029.

"We need to give staff the support and the manpower that needs to do the enforcement," said Gilda Kramer, commissioner for Lower Merion Township.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the ban will affect local businesses over time and whether it will withstand potential legal challenges.