Philadelphia Snow Forecast: Second round of snow on the way this week

It took nearly two years for the Philadelphia area to see more than an inch of snow, but another snowfall is right around the corner.

FOX Weather forecasts a powerful winter storm will impact millions on the East Coast, with snow totals ranging from about an inch to 5 inches.

The I-95 corridor is expected to see the storm's effects by Friday morning after days of freezing temperatures with wind chills in the single digits.

Accumulating snow could cause issues on the roads and at airports throughout the day until the storm system exits Friday night.

But don't expect this to be another record-breaking snowstorm!

FOX 29's Weather Authority says about one to 3 inches of snow will fall across the Delaware Valley. Monday's storm saw totals of up to 4 inches.

This could be the second measurable snowfall for Philadelphia in a week. The National Weather Service forecasts about 2.7 inches for the city on Friday.

However, this time, no ice is expected.