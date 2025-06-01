Uber driver killed, passengers escape after vehicle bursts into flames in Fishtown

The Brief An Uber driver is dead after a fiery crash in Fishtown on Saturday. Four passengers were able to escape. Police say they tried to save the driver.



Devastating scenes in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood after a ride home ended in tragedy Saturday night.

What we know:

An Uber driver was taking four passengers home from a concert when a crash happened on the 1300 block of Marlborough Street just after 9 p.m.

The Uber vehicle erupted into flames, and was fully engulfed under an overpass when emergency crews arrived.

The four passengers were able to escape without injury.

Police say they tried to pull the driver from the vehicle, but the intensity of the flames made it impossible.

"They had to abandon their efforts," said Inspector D.F. Pace.

The driver, who police believe may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the Uber driver has yet to be released.