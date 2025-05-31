I-95 CAP project: Southbound I-95 to close from 676 to Columbus Blvd in early June

article

The Brief A heads up for travelers and commuters using I-95 as the CAP project will close a portion of the highway overnights beginning in early June through the middle of July. Sundays through Thursdays, southbound I-95 will be shut down between the I-676 ramp to the southbound on-ramp from Columbus Boulevard at East Morris/Water Street.



With the exception of the July 4th weekend, PennDOT has announced the closure of southbound I-95 from the ramp at I-676 through the southbound on-ramp from Columbus Boulevard at East Morris/Water Street in order to install deck beams as a part of the CAP project.

What we know:

PennDOT has announced a next-level step in the CAP project, as they get set to install deck beams for the new concrete covering that will cover I-95 at Penn’s Landing.

Beginning Tuesday, June 3rd, from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. Wednesday, southbound I-95 and the ramp from I-676 to I-95 south will close between I-676 and the southbound on-ramp from Columbus Boulevard at E. Morris/Water Street for prep work and equipment setup, officials said.

I-95 southbound will be shutdown, with the exception of the July 4th weekend, from Sundays through Thursdays overnight, beginning June 8th and extending to Friday, July 18th, weather permitting.

PennDOT said it will close southbound I-95 along with the ramp from I-676 and the inside lane of northbound I-95 between I-676 and the southbound on-ramp from Columbus Boulevard at E. Morris/Water Street in those days and hours, again, weather permitting.

How to get around:

Travelers heading south on I-95 will have to exit at the Girard Avenue exit, or Exit 23, and head south on Delaware Avenue/Columbus Boulevard, and E. Morris Street/Water Street to get back to southbound I-95.

Commuters heading east on the Vine Street Expressway will have to get off at 8th Street and follow detours to southbound Columbus Boulevard and East Morris Street/Water Street in order to get back to I-95.

Traffic congestion:

Commuters are urged to factor in extra time to reach their destinations while this phase of the project is underway.

In addition to the work being done for the CAP project, PennDOT also announced overnight road closure and construction on northbound I-95 just past the Broad Street (Route 611) Interchange between 11th Street and Darien Street. This work is to begin Monday, June 2, through Friday, June 6, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning for just the one week. This work is part of a $37.4 million project to perform high-priority bridge work.

The backstory:

The I-95 Cap project is the $329 million project to create a nearly 12-acre park at Penn’s Landing over the highway. Demolition in and around I-95 at Penn's Landing began in February. Crews have been working on sections in stages in order to create the smallest amount of commuter disruption as possible. The park and improvements are slated to open in spring of 2028.

What you can do:

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 CAP project, visit www.95revive.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.