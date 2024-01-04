Philadelphia Snow Forecast: Storm system potent for Poconos; rain, snow mix for Delaware Valley

A storm system crossing the U.S. is getting closer and coming into focus as the weekend approaches. Snow, rain, and a wintry mix, are possible for the entire Delaware Valley this weekend.

In Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor, a quick coating of snow could fall before changing over to all rain Saturday afternoon.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr breaks down what could fall across the region as the storm progresses:

Chester, Upper Bucks and Upper Montgomery counties could see 1-3 inches of snow before transitioning to rain.

Rain in South Jersey, Delaware

All snow in the Lehigh Valley

All snow in the Poconos

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Poconos.

For anyone traveling to Metlife Stadium to see the Eagles take on the Giants Sunday, travel could still be tricky, with some leftover rain and snow in the morning, followed by cold temps and breezy conditions for the game.

Looking ahead, a system winding up for Tuesday and Wednesday has the potential to be extremely potent, bringing heavy rain, enough to cause serious flooding issues.

