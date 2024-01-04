Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia Snow Forecast: Storm system potent for Poconos; rain, snow mix for Delaware Valley

By and FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:37PM
PHILADELPHIA - A storm system crossing the U.S. is getting closer and coming into focus as the weekend approaches. Snow, rain, and a wintry mix, are possible for the entire Delaware Valley this weekend.

In Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor, a quick coating of snow could fall before changing over to all rain Saturday afternoon.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr breaks down what could fall across the region as the storm progresses:

  • Chester, Upper Bucks and Upper Montgomery counties could see 1-3 inches of snow before transitioning to rain.
  • Rain in South Jersey, Delaware
  • All snow in the Lehigh Valley
  • All snow in the Poconos

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Poconos. 

Philadelphia snow forecast: What to expect from weekend nor'easter based on where you live

Forecasters from the National Weather Service anticipate that the weekend nor'easter will move into the area Saturday afternoon and linger into Sunday morning.

For anyone traveling to Metlife Stadium to see the Eagles take on the Giants Sunday, travel could still be tricky, with some leftover rain and snow in the morning, followed by cold temps and breezy conditions for the game.

Snow forecast at Metlife Stadium for Eagles versus Giants

The Weather Authority says Sunday's Eagles' game at Metlife Stadium will be cold and breezy.

Looking ahead, a system winding up for Tuesday and Wednesday has the potential to be extremely potent, bringing heavy rain, enough to cause serious flooding issues.

