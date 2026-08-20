Philadelphia weather: Area braces for heavy rain, flooding risk Thursday

The Brief Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and damaging winds are expected across Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware Thursday afternoon and evening. Flash flooding is possible, with a Flood Watch active from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall rates could reach up to 3 inches per hour, and winds may exceed 60 miles per hour; the tornado risk is low but present.



Severe storms and heavy rainfall are expected to move through Philadelphia, New Jersey and northern Delaware Thursday afternoon into late Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flood Watch will be in effect as the area could see rainfall rates up to 3 inches per hour and damaging winds topping 60 miles per hour.

Increased risks for flooding and dangerous winds

What we know:

A Flood Watch has been issued for northern Delaware, much of New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Thunderstorms could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain with some spots seeing up to 5 inches, potentially leading to flash flooding.

Winds could gust above 60 miles per hour and flash flooding could impact the evening commute.

The highest rainfall and storm threat is expected Thursday afternoon and evening, especially after 2:00 p.m., with the most dangerous weather reaching the I-95 corridor by 5:00 p.m. and moving through South Jersey toward the shore by 7:00 p.m.

Timeline:

After a day where Philadelphia and parts of the region saw highs at or above 90 degrees, storms are forecast to move in quickly on Thursday.

The storms are going to dump a lot of rain in a short period of time, about 2 to 3 inches an hour.

Severe weather threats include flash flooding, damaging winds, and a low tornado risk, expected to clear out of the region by 10:00 or 11:00 p.m.

A Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches which could cause flash flooding, according to the NWS.

Thunderstorms may produce excessive runoff, leading to rising creeks, streams, and flooding in low-lying or urban areas.

Winds gusting more than 60 miles per hour could cause additional damage.

What's next:

The forecast shows Thursday as the main day of concern for storms.

Friday is expected to be quiet, but more showers and storms could return Saturday, with drier weather possible Sunday through Tuesday. Meteorologists said the pattern will likely remain variable through the end of the month, with continued above-average warmth into September.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which specific neighborhoods or towns will see the worst flooding or if any tornadoes will form.