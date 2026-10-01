Phillies eliminated from 2026 postseason with 6-2 loss to Braves in NL Wild Card

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The Brief The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the postseason Thursday night after a 6-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series. Atlanta advances to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series



The Atlanta Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Thursday night in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, eliminating Philadelphia from the 2026 postseason.

What we know:

Michael Harris II hit a three-run homer in the first inning, giving the Braves an early lead. Ozzie Albies followed with a two-run homer in the fourth, and Matt Olson added a solo shot in the seventh as Atlanta powered past Philadelphia.

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola was pulled after allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings. Ray Kerr made his postseason debut and threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings for Atlanta, allowing only one hit and one walk.

The Braves' win marked their first playoff series victory over the Phillies, who had previously beaten Atlanta in the 1993 National League Championship Series and in the 2022 and 2023 National League Division Series. Atlanta had not won a postseason series since winning the 2021 World Series.

Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, who helped Philadelphia clinch the wild card spot by winning Sunday, pitched four innings of relief, allowing two runs.

The game drew a sellout crowd of 41,731 at Truist Park, according to the Associated Press. Previous games in the series had lower attendance due to afternoon start times, with Tuesday's attendance at 30,127 and Wednesday's at 37,150.

Injury Update

Edmundo Sosa started at third base for the Phillies despite appearing to aggravate a groin injury the night before. Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez missed the series with a left ankle sprain but has progressed to working out in the weight room. Braves right-hander Tyler Mahle pitched through abdominal discomfort on Wednesday and was reported as "feeling pretty good" Thursday, according to Braves manager Walt Weiss.

What's next:

The Braves advance to face the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the opening game of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

What we don't know:

The long-term status of Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa’s groin injury and whether Luis Arraez will be ready for the start of the next season were not detailed in available information.