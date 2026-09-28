Sixers media day: Lebron James, Jaylen Brown expected to speak as training camp opens

The Brief The Philadelphia 76ers will hold their Media Day on Monday at 11 a.m. LeBron James is expected to speak for the first time as a Sixers, along with appearances from Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and more. You can watch FOX 29's live coverage of Sixers Media Day in the live player above or on the FOX LOCAL app.



Philadelphia will get to meet its new King on Monday, as LeBron James is expected to speak for the first time as a 76er at Media Day.

Jaylen Brown will also don a Sixers jersey for the first time on Monday, and Sixers' stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will also meet with the media as the highly-anticipated season officially gets underway.

What is Media Day?

The backstory:

Media Day — the spectacle where teams open their doors for interviews and photo shoots — for most teams is Monday, a prelude to the start of training camp practices on Tuesday.

The Sixers will host their media day at their practice facility starting at 11 a.m. You can watch full coverage, including player interviews, in the live player above or by downloading the FOX LOCAL app.

LeBron James brings legacy to Philadelphia

What we know:

James, now the first player in NBA history to enter a 24th season, will begin his expected final chapter with his inaugural camp with the 76ers. He made the NBA world wait a few weeks before announcing his decision over the summer to join to Philadelphia on a two-year deal, then explained some of his rationale for the move last week on a podcast he shares with Steve Nash.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Expand

If James wins a title in Philadelphia, the 76ers would be the fourth franchise to become champions with him on the roster. James won two championships in Miami, one in Cleveland and one with the Los Angeles Lakers. And if that Philly title happens, it would give Joel Embiid his first ring — which is part of James’ motivation.

"I hope I can be that final little piece that can help him get over the hump and have him maybe just see it a little bit differently than he’s seen in his career as far as the day-to-day process," James said on the "Mind The Game" podcast last week. "The day-to-day what it takes to get there."

Sixers offseason review

Timeline:

LeBron James notwithstanding, the Sixers had a busy offseason after being swept in the conference semifinals to the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks. Here are some of their biggest offseason additions:

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Sixers draft Labaron Philon Jr.

The Sixers used the 22nd overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to select University of Alabama point guard Labaron Philon Jr.

The former First-Team All-SEC guard average 22 points in 33 games in the second of two seasons at Alabama. The Sixers hope Philon Jr. will round out an exciting young core that also features Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

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Sixers acquire Jaylen Brown from Boston Celtics

The Sixers first big splash of the offseason came in July, when they acquired NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. Philadelphia sent veteran guard Paul George, two first round picks (2028, 2031), and two second round picks (2028, 2031) to Boston.

Sixers fans are familiar with Brown after watching him play 10 years for their conference rivals. Brown, who will turn 30 in October, set a career-high last season in points per game average with 28.

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Sixers sign LeBron James

The move that needs no introduction: LeBron James, arguably the greatest player in the history of the National Basketball Association and a cultural icon, will play the twilight of his career in Philadelphia.

James, 41, spent the last eight years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers after making two stops in Cleveland and another in Miami. His career speaks for itself: A four-time NBA Champion, four-time Finals MVP, and 22-time NBA All-Star.