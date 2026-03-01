Philadelphia weather: Light snow on Tuesday with cold start to the week
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area got a taste of spring this weekend, but the winter weather is already back to start off the week.
What we know:
Overnight temperatures will drop to the 20s for Philadelphia and into the teens for the suburbs, bringing a frosty Monday morning.
Those cold temperatures continue on Tuesday as snow makes its way into the forecast.
Snow will arrive for Delaware and South Jersey around 7 a.m. Tuesday, sliding through the rest of the area between 9 a.m. and later in the morning, before eventually switching over to rain.
How much snow will fall on Tuesday?
By the numbers:
FOX 29's Drew Anderson says to expect just a coating to an inch of snow during the Tuesday morning commute.
What's next:
Tuesday's rain will continue through the rest of the week with showers expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as temperatures start to rise.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the FOX 29 Weather Team.