Philadelphia weather: Light snow on Tuesday with cold start to the week

The Brief Temperatures will start to drop Sunday night, bringing below freezing temperatures on Monday morning. A coating to an inch of snow is expected during the Tuesday morning commute. A wet week ahead for the Philadelphia area as temperatures start to rise.



The Philadelphia area got a taste of spring this weekend, but the winter weather is already back to start off the week.

What we know:

Overnight temperatures will drop to the 20s for Philadelphia and into the teens for the suburbs, bringing a frosty Monday morning.

Those cold temperatures continue on Tuesday as snow makes its way into the forecast.

Snow will arrive for Delaware and South Jersey around 7 a.m. Tuesday, sliding through the rest of the area between 9 a.m. and later in the morning, before eventually switching over to rain.

How much snow will fall on Tuesday?

By the numbers:

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says to expect just a coating to an inch of snow during the Tuesday morning commute.

What's next:

Tuesday's rain will continue through the rest of the week with showers expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as temperatures start to rise.