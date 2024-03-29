Expand / Collapse search

Phillies performance vs weather: how wind plays a role in the science of home runs

Published  March 29, 2024 4:40pm EDT
Philadelphia Phillies
PHILADELPHIA - The beginning of the Phillies home opener had no score for several innings. Could part of the reason be the strong wind gusts?

Batters had to fight wind gusts over 30 mph at Citizens Bank Park during the game.

These strong, northwest wind gusts blew across the stadium, and brought the potential to make home runs harder.

Strong wind gusts help slow the ball as it heads into the outfield. The wind adds extra air, and air resistance, which is what slows the ball a bit more than usual.

The strong winds also helped to push balls a bit east.

On the flip side, when winds come out of the south, they help home runs happen. Southerly winds help push the ball toward the outfield, blowing the ball a bit as it flies through the air.

Additionally, when it's humid, there's also less air resistance because humid air weighs less than regular air. In the summer, we often get warm, humid airflow from the south, which can help more home runs happen at Citizens Bank Park.