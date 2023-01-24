Weather Authority: Rain and wind for Wednesday evening; drying out and windy for Thursday

A storm system moving through the region is bringing heavy rain throughout the Delaware Valley and snow to the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

By 4 p.m., temperatures were above freezing everywhere, except for the Poconos, so any precipitation falling is rain.

The wind is picking up and areas near the shore are under a wind advisory from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., as gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Downpours will be heavy at times during the evening, with the possibility of thunderstorms moving through.

By midnight all precipitation is expected to be out of the region.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be dry but with blustery winds and Friday is set to be sunny and chilly.

For the weekend, conditions will warm up slightly to the 50s and remain dry as local fans celebrate the Eagles.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Snow, rain & windy. High: 47, Low: 28

THURSDAY: Blustery day. High: 46, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 44, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 50, Low: 31

SUNDAY: Dry for the Birds. High: 52, Low: 35

MONDAY: Morning showers, afternoon sun. High: 47, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 46, Low: 36