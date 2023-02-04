Weather Authority: Seasonably chilly Saturday night ahead of highly anticipated Sunday warm-up

The Delaware Valley woke to some bone-chilling weather Saturday morning, but relief is on its way.

The day began with bitter temperatures in the teens that felt more like single digits. Highs topped out in the mid to upper 20s and, while the wind was less of a factor, wind chills were still an issue throughout the day.

The City of Philadelphia initiated a Code Blue Emergency until noon on Sunday. The city is taking special measures to protect the vulnerable living on the street. Call the Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984 for anyone in need of shelter.

Philadelphia Cold Weather Resources:

Good news for Sunday as FOX 29's Scott Williams says to get ready for rapid weather rebound.

Sunday’s high temperature will jump 20 degrees, reaching 50 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. This will begin a streak of above average temps for the week, where the region could see temps close to 60 by next Wednesday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 25

SUNDAY: Quick rebound. High: 50, Low: 36

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 51, Low: 31

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 53, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Stays mild. High: 58, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 60, Low: 47