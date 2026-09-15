Motorcycle driver ejected from bike on I-95 exit ramp, lands on Philadelphia street

The Brief A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being ejected from his bike on an exit ramp and falling onto the street below. Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim as Karl Kirschner. No other injuries were reported.



A motorcyclist is dead after investigators say he was ejected from his bike on an I-95 exit ramp and landed on the street below.

Victim of motorcycle crash identified

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police say 33-year-old Karl Kirschner was ejected from his motorcycle after crashing on an exit ramp from I-95 south to I-676 west sometime before midnight Tuesday.

Kirschner's body landed at the intersection of Callowhill and 2nd street, where he was found by Philadelphia police still wearing his motorcycle helmet. Police initially did not know where the body came from, and asked State Police to canvas the highway for an unattended motorcycle.

Troopers found Kirschner's motorcycle crashed on the right shoulder of the ramp from I-95 to I-676. Kirschner was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Questions remain

What we don't know:

Police have not speculated on what caused Kirschner to crash.

Police did not report any additional injuries.