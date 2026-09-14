Delaware Primary Election 2026: Everything you need to know before you vote

The Brief The Delaware primary election is on Tuesday, September 15, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m Delaware has a closed primary, meaning voters must be registered with a specific political party to participate in that party's primary. Tuesday's election will decide the candidates for several key positions ahead of the November general election.



Delaware voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's primary election, including key races that could shape the general election in November.

Here is your guide to Tuesday's primary election, including when to vote, what's on the ballot, and where to find the results.

FILE - Voters check-in at a polling location. (Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

When and where to vote

Timeline:

Polls across Delaware will be open on Tuesday, September 15, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to cast your ballot.

Your polling location is determined by your current home address. To find your assigned polling station, or to check identification requirements and absentee ballot guidelines, visit the Department of Elections Voting Locations page.

Voter registration status

What you can do:

Delaware utilizes a closed primary system. This means that you can only vote in the primary for the political party you are registered with.

Because the deadline to register or change party affiliation has already passed, voters cannot update their party status at the polls. Before heading out to vote, it is highly recommended that you verify your current registration status, including your party affiliation and active status. Checking your registration can be done online.

Voters can also view their specific sample ballot to see exactly who they will be voting for through the same portal.

What's on the ballot?

What we know:

Tuesday's primary will finalize the candidates for several high-stakes positions ahead of the November general election. Depending on your district and party affiliation, your ballot may include races for:

U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives

State Attorney General

State Senate

State Representative

State Treasurer

County offices

Both Democratic and Republican primaries are on the ballot for one of Delaware's seats in the U.S. Senate. On the Democratic side is a four-candidate field, including a 16-year incumbent, while Republicans will choose between two candidates, including a former state senator.

The state is also holding a Republican primary for its sole seat in the House of Representatives. Three Republicans are fighting for the party's nomination.

Election results

What's next:

Election officials will begin tallying the votes once the polls close at 8 p.m. Voters can monitor FOX 29 for official election results and live vote counts.