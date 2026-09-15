Lincoln Financial Field among venues that refused to let Macklemore perform: report

The Brief Macklemore has been dropped from Ed Sheeran’s U.S. tour after multiple venues, including Lincoln Financial Field, refused to host him over calls for a "Free Palestine." The rapper claims this boycott was spearheaded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who allegedly issued an ultimatum threatening to cancel the tour dates. Representatives for Lincoln Financial Field have yet to comment.



Ed Sheeran’s "Loop Tour" is set to resume in Philadelphia on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field, but one prominent name will be now be missing from the lineup.

What we know:

Macklemore has been abruptly dropped from the remaining dates of Sheeran’s U.S. stadium tour after Lincoln Financial Field and several other NFL venues allegedly issued an ultimatum: remove the rapper from the lineup, or the concerts will be canceled.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, Lincoln Financial Field is one of seven major stadiums that objected to the rapper's presence. Other venues reportedly involved in the boycott include Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, AT&T Stadium in Texas, and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 19: American rapper Macklemore performs live on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) Expand

‘Free Palestine’

The backstory:

The controversy stems from Macklemore’s recent performances at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey earlier this month when he shouted "Free Palestine," displayed images of the devastation in Gaza, and performed his protest anthem "Hind’s Hall."

"I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them," Macklemore told the New Jersey crowd.

During his second show, he directly addressed Jewish fans in attendance, stating, "Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you. My message is for peace; love for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality."

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The statements sparked immediate backlash from pro-Israel groups and public figures.

Stadium boycott

What they're saying:

Messina Touring Group, the promoter for the U.S. leg of Sheeran’s tour, confirmed the venue-led boycott in an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone.

"We have been notified by venues on the upcoming U.S. tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans," the promoter stated.

Macklemore took to Instagram to point the finger at Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium.

"Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium," Macklemore said. "Ed also told me that Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners, and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: if Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues."

Kraft later released a statement to ESPN confirming he made the decision to ban Macklemore from his venue.

"Based on Macklemore's recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran's shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of anti-Semitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th shows would not be permitted," he said.

What we don't know:

Representatives for Lincoln Financial Field have yet to comment on the decision to not have Macklemore perform this week. Ed Sheeran has also yet to release any public statements regarding the rapper's removal from his tour.

What's next:

Ed Sheeran will proceed with his Philadelphia show at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday with opening acts Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe.